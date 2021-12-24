31 officers of NH&MP promoted

Islamabad : The Departmental Promotion Committee of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) promoted 31 civilian officers to the next ranks, says a press release.

Upon the special directions of Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani, Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General (Establishment and Discipline) at NHMP (Central Police Office), Islamabad.

As per details, 02 assistants (BS-15) have been promoted as office superintendents (BS-16), 07 upper division clerks (BS-11) as assistants (BS-15), 17 lower division clerks as upper division clerks (BS-11) and 5 class four officials were promoted to the rank of Lower Division Clerks (BS-09), respectively. All newly promoted officials will have to undergo a IT Training course from National Information Technology Board. On this occasion, the Inspector General, Inam Ghani congratulated the newly promoted officers and officials and advised them to work hard with dedication for the goodwill of the department.