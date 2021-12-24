31 officers of NH&MP promoted

Islamabad : The Departmental Promotion Committee of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) promoted 31 civilian officers to the next ranks, says a press release.
Upon the special directions of Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani, Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General (Establishment and Discipline) at NHMP (Central Police Office), Islamabad.
As per details, 02 assistants (BS-15) have been promoted as office superintendents (BS-16), 07 upper division clerks (BS-11) as assistants (BS-15), 17 lower division clerks as upper division clerks (BS-11) and 5 class four officials were promoted to the rank of Lower Division Clerks (BS-09), respectively. All newly promoted officials will have to undergo a IT Training course from National Information Technology Board. On this occasion, the Inspector General, Inam Ghani congratulated the newly promoted officers and officials and advised them to work hard with dedication for the goodwill of the department.
Islamabad : In lieu of Millennium Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021, The Millennium Universal College TMUC Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : Minister of State and Chairperson, Board of Investment, Azfar Ahsan, has said that the industrial...
Islamabad : The walking trails have again been closed for one week to conduct a complete survey to get to know the...
Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq on Thursday said the media should play...
Rawalpindi : Punjab Minister for Prisons, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Thursday visited Liaquat Bagh martyrdom site...
Islamabad : Thousands of employees of the Federal Directorate of Education staged a protest demonstration in front of...
Comments