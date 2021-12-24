Talk on ecosystem, education held at TMUC

Islamabad : In lieu of Millennium Global Entrepreneurship Week (MGEW) 2021, The Millennium Universal College TMUC Rawalpindi & Islamabad hosted a riveting talk on this year theme Ecosystem, Education and Inclusion, says a press release.

GEW is a massive campaign that is celebrated across the globe to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community. Each November millions of people participate in thousands of activities planned to inspire, guide and nurture young entrepreneurs.

TMUC Bahria Springs Rawalpindi’s Young Entrepreneurs Summit had prominent names and industry practitioners as its panellists and guests that included Bilal Janjua Executive Director Amreeli Steels, Ahmed Hashmi- Digital Marketer, Taimoor Hamid Owner Secret Sky, Sehrish Raza to name a few. Chaudry Abdur Rauf- Ex President Rawal­pindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Group Captain Saeed Nawaz Khan were among the guests.

The event was chaired by Senator Mr. Waleed Iqbal as Chief Guest who in his address connected Iqbal’s philosophy with modern themes of self-actualization, liberty of thoughts and actions and how today’s youth can benefit from Iqbal’s teachings to achieve their objectives in life.