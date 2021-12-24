Capital admin fails to address traffic jams following protests

Islamabad : Islamabad administration seems to have literally failed to address protests and manage traffic efficiently as long queues of motor vehicles due to the rising number of protests and ensuing traffic jams have become the order of the day and there seems to be no end to it.

Due to the closure of the main arteries of the city, the motorists enter streets in the city increasing problems of the inhabitants of these areas. It merits mentioning here that on Wednesday, due to traffic jams in Islamabad, all major arteries of the Islamabad city remained blocked.

It was because of two separate incidents. One of the reasons for the traffic blockade was the firing of gangsters on two police personnel on the Islamabad Expressway that resulted in a traffic jam on the main highway of the city. Police are still investigating the incident.

On the other hand, Jamiat students from International Islamic University blocked the IJ Principal Road and other highways demanding the release of their peers, but delays on part of the city administration for talks added to the woes of the motorists. The jam-packed roads even caused inconvenience for the ambulances as their drivers tried to manoeuvre through the inner streets of the city causing inconvenience to the inhabitants of the areas. This led to a protest by inhabitants of different localities who demanded of the authorities to stop the influx of heavy traffic into the streets.