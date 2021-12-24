Govt to resolve minorities’ problems: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad : The Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held here at Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Thursday.

The event was organised to express harmony with Christian employees, celebrate Christmas and acknowledge their contribution while serving in different formations of the authority.

Minister for Interior Shàikh Rasheed Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion. CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed after attending a meeting at the President House also joined the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, the minister reiterated his commitment to building a Christian colony and instructed that all the Christian employees must be paid salaries before the 25th of December. He also announced two days' leave for Christian employees on December 25 and 26. The CDA Chairman explained to the participants for a slight delay in turning up at the ceremony as he was attending a meeting at the President House.

The CDA chairman thanked the Christian employees for their outstanding work in the maintenance of the capital. He expressed the hope that the zeal and zest shown in the last two years in carrying out duties will continue. He made a special mention of the efforts by CDA employees and the improvement witnessed in the city. Moreover, instructions were issued to keep the decoration lights till the end of the year keeping in view the season of lights. He also issued directives to decorate all the churches of the city in collaboration with the community. In the end, the chairman wished and thanked the participants for their participation.

APP adds: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attending a function organized here on Wednesday night in connection with Christmas at Cathedral Church, Lalkurti lauded the services of the Christian community. He termed the services of the Christian community to Pakistan in­va­l­u­able. He said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

Sheikh Rashid said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year. The services of the Christian community particularly in teaching, preaching, and healing was invaluable. The Minister said that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in the promotion of education in the country.

The Minister also cut the cake of Christmas on the occasion and congratulated all the participants. He said the objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing to celebrate Christmas in Rawa­lpindi city as the Christian community living here is preparing to celebrate their festival with religious fervour. Stalls carrying Christmas props and Christmas trees were set up at various markets in the twin cities.