Without a shepherd

No country can resolve its problems without dedicated leadership. At present, Pakistan is facing an acute leadership crisis. Since Pakistan’s independence, the country’s leaders have only caused its problems to grow, and ordinary people suffer as a result. Poverty, rising socio-economic inequality and extremism have reached alarming levels. Countless people have already labelled Pakistan a failing state. They strongly believe that the country will soon be bankrupt. In such turbulent times, effective leadership alone can hope to lead the country to progress and prosperity. Unfortunately, at the moment, no such person or party seems to exist. It is, therefore, incumbent on the current ‘leaders’ that they think beyond their vested interests and act as true leaders should.
A K Meo
Kasur
This refers to the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to limit individuals buying foreign exchange to $10,000 per...
Prime Minister Imran Khan often says that corruption by the previous regimes has ruined the country. Given that the...
This refers to the article ‘The Reko Diq matter’ by Sanaullah Baloch . The writer touches upon an issue of great...
The recently held local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a healthy move towards transferring power to the...
It was shocking to see the JUI-F, which has done little in the province, emerge as a distinct winner in the Khyber...
Three days ago, I visited Karachi to visit a friend who was ill. On my way to the hospital, I was stopped by the...
Comments