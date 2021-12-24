Without a shepherd

No country can resolve its problems without dedicated leadership. At present, Pakistan is facing an acute leadership crisis. Since Pakistan’s independence, the country’s leaders have only caused its problems to grow, and ordinary people suffer as a result. Poverty, rising socio-economic inequality and extremism have reached alarming levels. Countless people have already labelled Pakistan a failing state. They strongly believe that the country will soon be bankrupt. In such turbulent times, effective leadership alone can hope to lead the country to progress and prosperity. Unfortunately, at the moment, no such person or party seems to exist. It is, therefore, incumbent on the current ‘leaders’ that they think beyond their vested interests and act as true leaders should.

A K Meo

Kasur