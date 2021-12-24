The cost of honesty

Prime Minister Imran Khan often says that corruption by the previous regimes has ruined the country. Given that the PML-N regime was corrupt, low prices must be a sign of corruption. It was then only to be expected that due to the absolute lack of corruption during the PTI’s term prices would soar. Therefore, when there was a slight fall in prices of eggs some time back, I became rather concerned. Was the corruption back?

Unfortunately, given the relation between corruption and prices, the recent local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convey the impression that people prefer dishonest leaders. The people of Pakistan should realise that prices of petrol, gas, electricity and edible items are so high simply because the current regime is so honest and incorrigible. One certainly wouldn’t want to return to the corrupt days when things were affordable and prices remained unchanged for practically five years.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi