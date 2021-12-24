Mismanagement

This refers to the article ‘The Reko Diq matter’ by Sanaullah Baloch (December 20). The writer touches upon an issue of great national interest. The entire area of the Reko Diq mines in Balochistan is around 13,000 square kilometres, and has gold and copper reserves valued at around a trillion dollars or more. Given that Pakistan’s current foreign loans add up to around $122.1 billion, it is a pity that those involved have mismanaged the affair so terribly.
Instead of leasing out such strategic projects to foreign companies, the government should sign contracts with them for local mining and extraction of minerals, enabling the country to earn huge foreign exchange. Careless decisions by the previous and the current regimes have weakened the country’s economy. The incumbent government must look into this matter at the earliest so that the ultimate beneficiaries of the mines are the country and its people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
