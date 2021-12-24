The recently held local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a healthy move towards transferring power to the grassroots level. Electing a mayor at the tehsil level by direct vote and choosing a panel of councillors at the village and neighbourhood levels is a move towards true and untainted democracy. These polls will also create awareness among people regarding their rights, allowing them more power to elect honest representatives.

The PTI performed poorly in the elections and has admitted that rising inflation and mismanagement were the major reasons behind its failure. Despite its attempts at rigging, such as in Peshawar, where a female presiding officer and her husband were arrested, the PTI lost most major seats. It must be remembered that due to the rapid development in technology and an awareness in people regarding their rights, they want real change and will no longer be deceived. Any government that shows no solid results in terms of public service during its tenure may not survive for long. The current setup of local bodies will also prove an easy way to determine the contributions of different parties.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat