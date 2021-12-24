It was shocking to see the JUI-F, which has done little in the province, emerge as a distinct winner in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections. Despite the fact that the PTI was the first to announce health insurance for all, has carried out various reforms and has given an excellent BRT system in the province, the electorate brought the JUI-F to the forefront. The PTI needs to do more to win back voters.

Perhaps, the prime minister would do well to stop all allocations to his Naya Pakistan programmes like interest-free loans, universal health insurance, free skill training etc, and instead give massive subsidies on petrol, gas, electricity, cooking oil, sugar, pulses etc. This way, he will be able to win back people and prepare for the next elections. The prime minister must think politically and work to reform the institutions and the bureaucracy in order to lead Pakistan to the glorified future envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Major (r) Talaat Khurshid

Rawalpindi