Three days ago, I visited Karachi to visit a friend who was ill. On my way to the hospital, I was stopped by the police. One of them put drugs in my pocket and extorted money from me.
The entire incident was shameful and makes one suspicious of those in positions of power. Those involved in such practices should be caught and penalised as they are soiling the image of the entire police force.
Abdul Razaq Shahi
Hopela
