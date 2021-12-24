Reflections

The PTI leadership has attributed the party’s poor performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections to in-fighting between party workers and ‘unsuitable contestants’ chosen to stand in the elections.
Does this declaration mean that the JUI-F has better leadership that knows who how to pick better candidates and harmony within the party?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
No country can resolve its problems without dedicated leadership. At present, Pakistan is facing an acute leadership...
This refers to the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to limit individuals buying foreign exchange to $10,000 per...
Prime Minister Imran Khan often says that corruption by the previous regimes has ruined the country. Given that the...
This refers to the article ‘The Reko Diq matter’ by Sanaullah Baloch . The writer touches upon an issue of great...
The recently held local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a healthy move towards transferring power to the...
It was shocking to see the JUI-F, which has done little in the province, emerge as a distinct winner in the Khyber...
Comments