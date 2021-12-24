Reflections

 
Friday December 24, 2021
December 24, 2021

The PTI leadership has attributed the party’s poor performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections to in-fighting between party workers and ‘unsuitable contestants’ chosen to stand in the elections.

Does this declaration mean that the JUI-F has better leadership that knows who how to pick better candidates and harmony within the party?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

