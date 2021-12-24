Historic moot

This refers to the editorial ‘OIC session’ (December 21). Pakistan has successfully managed to call upon the global Muslim community to step up and help the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need. To this end, it presented a six-point agenda at the special Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot held in Islamabad on December 19. The agenda included a need to address several problems facing the Afghan people, such as food security, economic revival and countering terrorism – among other things.

Afghanistan’s economy is weakening by the day, and the situation demands immediate attention. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) says that over three million children in Afghanistan are at risk of severe malnutrition, while the UN Development Programme (UNDP) claims that around 97 percent of the Afghan people may cross the poverty line if remedial steps are not taken immediately. One, of course, agrees with the editorial that the prime minister’s statement that human rights vary from culture to culture, is reproachable. Afghan women can die of starvation if the Taliban are allowed to have their way and women are not allowed to study and work for themselves. However, it goes without saying that if Afghanistan is left unaided, people will spill out of Afghanistan. The US and other Western countries will not remain as unaffected as they believe.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib