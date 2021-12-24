The crisis in the availability of gas for both domestic and commercial users this winter had been predicted many months before – and had been vehemently denied by the government at the time. Now, the flawed and delayed decisions by the government appear have left the people in a situation where they are forced to use wood to cook, purchase gas cylinders if they can, and find other means to prepare food in homes from which children leave for school without breakfast, and people wake up to a situation where water in the taps is at freezing point. This situation could have been avoided. The government had indeed promised it would be avoided. But just the opposite has happened. In the first place, it is uncertain why the government is not picking up furnace oil, which has been held at refineries across the country, and using this to keep factories and homes running. Instead, it has made an astonishing decision to import more furnace oil, even when storage capacity within the country is full, wasting valuable foreign exchange.

The misery of the people is reflected most acutely in the voices coming from the country's northern region, where winter is of course a freezing affair. One of the reasons for the massive failure of the PTI in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being attributed to the gas crisis and the failure of concerned ministers to adequately address it. The Sindh government has also complained as have PTI representatives based in Karachi, with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail stating that his repeated messages to Minister Hammad Azhar have gone unanswered. This is obviously not any way to solve the crisis, or to satisfy people affected by it.

The government had also promised that gas supply would continue to captive power plants in corporations, but this too has not happened. These corporations now say they are in danger of closing down operations, creating bigger economic losses in the country. The Attock Refinery which meanwhile generates furnace oil from crude collected within the country, says it cannot go on producing this valuable source of energy because it lacks sufficient storage and the litres produced are not being picked up. Circular debt adds to the problem, with power plants not able to pay gas companies, thereby creating an even bigger shortage. We ask how long people can be expected to survive in this situation. How long can major factories be expected to continue to carry out their operations? The issue is essentially one of bad planning and decisions not made in time. LNG was not purchased at a time when rates were low in the market and no provision was made for the bitter cold winters of Pakistan's north. The impact of these factors is now being seen in many parts of the country where a crisis faces every household and people wonder how they will live through the coming few months.