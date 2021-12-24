Zeeshan stuns Farhan to reach semis

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb stunned seasoned Farhan Zaman to reach the semifinals at the $10000 Punjab International Squash Open in Lahore on Thursday.
Third seed Farhan was surprised by 14th seed Zeeshan 8-11, 11-7, 14-12, 7-11, 4-11 in 43 minutes in the quarterfinals.
Eighth seed Hamza Sharif was thrashed by fourth seed Israr Ahmed 12-14, 7-11, 5-11 in 29 minutes.
Sixth seed Waqas Mehboob was defeated by second seed Asim Khan 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-13 in 40 minutes.
Top seed Tayyab Aslam beat 12th seed Saeed Abdul 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9 in 30 minutes.Zeeshan is to face Asim Khan and Tayyab is up against Israr in the semifinals.
