Zeeshan stuns Farhan to reach semis

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb stunned seasoned Farhan Zaman to reach the semifinals at the $10000 Punjab International Squash Open in Lahore on Thursday.

Third seed Farhan was surprised by 14th seed Zeeshan 8-11, 11-7, 14-12, 7-11, 4-11 in 43 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Eighth seed Hamza Sharif was thrashed by fourth seed Israr Ahmed 12-14, 7-11, 5-11 in 29 minutes.

Sixth seed Waqas Mehboob was defeated by second seed Asim Khan 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-13 in 40 minutes.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam beat 12th seed Saeed Abdul 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9 in 30 minutes.Zeeshan is to face Asim Khan and Tayyab is up against Israr in the semifinals.