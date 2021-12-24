Remington Pharma in Christmas Polo main final

LAHORE: Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.
The first match of the day was played among three teams, Guard Group, Diamond Paints and ZS Polo, under American system. Guard Group won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final. First they played their two-chukker match against Diamond Paints and outlasted them by 4.5-2. Then they played well against ZS Polo and outsmarted them by 4-1. The third match of two chukkers was contested between ZS Polo and Diamond Paints and after a tough competition, ZS Polo managed to win the thrilling encounter by 2.5-2.
