Asif believes people expect more from him now

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who rose to heights of popularity with some breathtaking innings in the recent T20 World Cup, says that expectations of people have increased manifold.

"I have to work even harder now," he said whlie talking to a group of reporters here on Thursday.

Before the T20 World Cup, Asif was facing severe criticism but in the World Cup, he responded to this criticism with his smoky batting.

The cricketer said that it is the right of the people to criticise. "When we do not perform well, people will talk," he said.

Asif said he is upbeat for Australia’s tour of Pakistan next year, and is keen on putting up a good show on the field.

He also spoke about Australia’s planned visit to Pakistan next year. He said that the home series will be played at different venues in Pakistan so fans will enjoy the matches.

“We want to do well against a strong Australia side and live up to expectations of our fans,” he added.

Asif, known for his hard hitting, said that he is very excited for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. He said he is happy that PSL will be held in Pakistan and fans will be able to come to the stadium and watch the matches.

He said that he was saddened by the postponement of the ODI series against the West Indies.