Rugby Union plans events for 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has planned various national events and participation in international events next year.
In January, camps for the Asia Rugby Championship are to be set up in Lahore while under-14 7s Tag Rugby (6 Teams) will also be organised.
In February, camps for Asian Rugby Championship will be conducted in Lahore and under-16 15’s (4 teams) will be held at Fort Abbas. The 25th national team championship for 7’s is also scheduled in Lahore.
In March, an under-14 event for 7’s Tag Rugby (6 teams) will be held in Lahore. The national championship for 10s is to be held in Lahore.
KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb stunned seasoned Farhan Zaman to reach the semifinals at the $10000 Punjab International Squash...
LAHORE: Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after...
BEIJING: Chinese officials said Thursday they were ready for coronavirus outbreaks inside the Winter Olympics bubble,...
MELBOURNE: England are “hurting” but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes...
BEIJING: Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were under strict stay-at-home orders starting Thursday to...
LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who rose to heights of popularity with some breathtaking innings in the recent T20...
Comments