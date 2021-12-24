Rugby Union plans events for 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has planned various national events and participation in international events next year.

In January, camps for the Asia Rugby Championship are to be set up in Lahore while under-14 7s Tag Rugby (6 Teams) will also be organised.

In February, camps for Asian Rugby Championship will be conducted in Lahore and under-16 15’s (4 teams) will be held at Fort Abbas. The 25th national team championship for 7’s is also scheduled in Lahore.

In March, an under-14 event for 7’s Tag Rugby (6 teams) will be held in Lahore. The national championship for 10s is to be held in Lahore.