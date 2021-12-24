Pakistan U19s record win in low-scoring Asia Cup match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged out Afghanistan by four wickets in a low-scoring Asia Cup Under-19 Cricket match at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval II in Dubai Thursday.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan Under-19 were bowled out for 52. Pacers Ahmed Khan (3-21), Awais Ali (2-9) and Zeeshan Zameer (2-12) blew away Afghanistan with fiery spells. Pakistan achieved the target for the loss of six wickets.

Afghanistan lost half of their batting side on the score of 12. Nangeyalia Kharote, coming to bat at number-seven, was the only batter to score in double figures, 15 off 27, and struck three fours.

Right-arm fast Ahmed took 3-21 from six overs which included dismissals of Sulaiman Safi, Ijaz Ahmed Ahmadzai and Ijaz Ahmed Azad (first ball duck).

Right-arm pacers Awais and Zeeshan grabbed two wickets apiece for nine and 12 runs, respectively.

In their run-chase, Pakistan lost six wickets before achieving the target in the 17th over.

Only two batters managed to enter into double figures with opening batter Maaz Sadaqat returning unbeaten on 14 off 46, hitting one four.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad picked three wickets for 20. Right-arm fast Bilal Sami bagged two wickets for 16.

Pakistan U19 will take on India U19 in their second match of the tournament on December 25 at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by four wickets: Afghanistan U19 52 all out, 23.1 overs (Nangeyalia Kharote 15; Ahmed Khan 3-21, Awais Ali 2-9, Zeeshan Zameer 2-12). Pakistan U19 53-6, 16.4 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 14 not out; Noor Ahmed 3-20, Bilal Sami 2-16).

Player of the match: Awais Ali (Pakistan).