KP, Northern teams shifted to three-star hotel

KARACHI: The finalists of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern had to shift from a five-star hotel to a three-star hotel on Wednesday night due to negligence from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Board had not confirmed their booking beyond December 22 in the five-star hotel.

The three-star hotel authorities told ‘The News’ on Thursday that they had boarded the teams at 9:30pm Wednesday night.

The teams — set to clash in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final from December 25 here at the National Stadium — include a bunch of Pakistan’s star cricketers.

According to a PCB source, they had no idea that their bookings beyond December 22 had not been confirmed.

The source said that the five-star hotel administration informed them on Wednesday that the onward bookings had not been confirmed for the teams. The source said that they negotiated with the hotel administration for further booking but they said that a big group had confirmed the booking and unless they cancelled no fresh booking was possible.

It was learnt that the Board officials tried to seek accommodation in other major hotels but they failed to do so due to shortage of rooms and so accommodation for both the teams was managed at a three-star hotel at Shahra-e-Faisal.

About the bio-secure environment the source said that there was no such bubble but necessary precautions were being taken. And in the new hotel too the same exercise will be maintained, the source added.