FPCCI slams gas shortage

FPCCI logo.

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday said that the country was losing its momentum of productivity, export orders and employment generation due to gas shortage.

The apex trade body demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to reprimand the relevant ministries and departments responsible for the gas crisis.

FPCCI President Nasser Hyatt Magoo said, “The failure of the government to provide gas to the industry has caused unbearable losses and will reflect badly on the growth rate of the current fiscal year.”



In his opinion, “it is a conspiracy against this government... and that investigations can point towards one of its own ministries, which is facilitating new terminals at the cost of the national interest of Pakistan and causing the destruction of industrial production; which is the backbone of foreign exchange earnings and exports of Pakistan”.