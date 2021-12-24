ABL, PPAF sign MoU

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for collaboration in a project of Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) initiative for underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The partnership aims to support in development of livestock and horticulture value chains in targeted districts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces under the GRASP.

Syed Sajid Ali Shah, divisional head agri finance division at Allied Bank signed the MoU with Mr. Irshad Khan Abbasi, group head at PPAF.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sajid Ali Shah highlighted the bank’s initiatives for under-developed areas specially in Balochistan. He was of the view that under this project, ABL would further penetrate through its extensive network in these areas.