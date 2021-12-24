LAHORE: Governance failure is in fact the failure of the institutions. The rulers are used to bypass the rules while institutional head and members lack the teeth to confront them.

It is the institutional failure when the sugar mills deny timely payment to the farmers for their sugarcane crop. Regular speculation and manipulation in the capital market is due to institutional failure.

Regular blockade of roads by mobs is because institutions are busy in giving security to VIPs instead of focusing on controlling the mobs.

Rupee remains volatile because of lack of coordination between the government of Pakistan and the central bank. Illegal transfer of dollars still takes place. Under-invoicing and smuggling is conducted through these transfers.

The exporters are bound to bring the foreign exchange as soon as the order is executed, and payment released by the foreign buyers, but they delay the payments in the hope that further decline in rupee value would bring them more profit.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) even after several reforms still operates in old mould. Almost 90 percent of the taxes are collected indirectly (even the income tax is mostly collected indirectly).

The indirect tax collection avenues are those where documentation cannot be avoided. It includes revenues collected at customs and from the documented manufacturing sector.

Pilferage of revenue takes place regularly, as the documented sector under-reports production by bribing the regulatory officers.

At import stage, importing goods at even 10 percent of the import price is possible provided the clearing officer is ‘properly’ accommodated. The actual job of the revenue department is to ensure that it collects tax on each taxable income.

It should be a matter of concern for the FBR officials that almost 50 percent of the economy is operating outside the tax net.

There are many ways to nab tax evaders that include the way they live.

It is the duty of the FBR to confront families owning three luxury cars worth Rs20-25 million that do not pay any income tax. The tax official avoids confrontation because the family is either influential or they have bribed the tax collectors.

Tax officials are banned from raiding business premises without the consent of the highest official as the government thinks it hurts the business environment. The businessmen claim that such raids hurt business climate.

Fact of the matter is that investors stay away from the Pakistani market because of the corrupt practice and the frequent changes in policies. The entrenched investors, whether local or foreign, enjoy this reluctance of new investors to loot the consumers.

Lahore and many other Pakistani cities are ranked among the most polluted places in the world. The environment protection departments that now operate under the provinces are dysfunctional.

They are prohibited from acting against polluting industries, against those who throw industrial wastes in freshwater channels like rivers and canals. Again, the plea is that it hurts the business sentiment.

A society that dares not act against those who play havoc with the health of its inhabitants cannot hope for sustained growth. What is the use of the regulator? Why are we wasting money on such departments?

Cartelisation is the name of the game in our business operation. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has time and again pointed out the existence of cartels in the industry.

But the cartels are much stronger than the regulatory institution and have been operating with impunity even 15 years after they were fined. They hide under court stays or delays in court proceedings through adjournments. The CCP has become a toothless institution as cartels operate more freely than ever.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has shown its weakness when it failed to fine the oil marketing companies properly when they failed in their mandate to ensure smooth fuel supplies in the country two years back.

The fines imposed on their failure to maintain minimum storage and withholding the stocks when the government slashed prices was much less than even the savings they enjoyed on hoarding the fuel. Certainly, the influence of businesses played a greater role in this decision. None of the other institutions are acting fairly and transparently.

NEPRA did not ensure fair availability of fuels. Furnace oil was over imported, while local furnace oil was not lifted by the power producers.

NEPRA should have asserted its authority in writing on import policies of the concerned departments. Fuel after all is the basic raw material that is needed to run power generators. Institutional failures would continue until transparency is restored everywhere, and still adherence to laws is ensured.