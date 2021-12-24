Fruit exporters upbeat to ship more kinnows to China next year

BEIJING: Pakistan fruit exporters are eyeing to export more kinnows to the Chinese market next year as compared to only about 80 tons last year.

“In the next year, we expect 15 to 20 containers of kinnow to be exported to China, quadrupling that of 2019 when we first exported to our iron brother,” said Muhammad Riaz, an official at one of the largest Pakistani kinnow export firms to China, told China Economic Net (CEN).

In 2020, Pakistan exported about 450,000 tons of kinnow to the international market, among them, only 80 tons were destined for China. However, exporters are upbeat to export more in future, backed up by adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood when he commented on crossing Rs2 billion orange export mark for the seventh consecutive month in April this year.

"Since 2005 when Pakistan and China signed a protocol on sanitary requirements for citrus plants exported from Pakistan to China, a lot of new practices have been adopted in Pakistan that can reduce the risk of bad quality and ensure food safety," said Riaz.

"From orchard management to processing plant, from harvesting, sorting, quality check, and processing (feeding, sorting, washing, fungicide, drying, package, etc), standards have been developed and observed and refrigerator containers are used to maintain freshness of the fruit during the transportation period that last for about 20-30 days by sea.”

He was hopeful that once appeared in Chinese markets via the ports in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Dalian, and Shenzhen, the fruit can be sold at a price three times higher than Pakistani domestic selling price.

The larger sizes and exotic tastes are major attractions of Pakistani kinnows for Chinese consumers. Besides, the export season from December till April complement that of China from September till January.

"We can also provide smaller fruits with lower prices as an alternative. In addition, more promotional activities in Chinese supermarkets will help more consumers get to taste delicious Pakistani kinnows," said Chaudhry Shoaib, president of Pakistan's Kinnow Exporters Association.

Amid the long-lasting pandemic, shipping is incurring extra burden for the exporters."

Contrary to our expectation of the exports to China, we are expecting 35 percent less export to the international market as a whole just because of the shipping problem," Shoaib added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Riaz mentioned that there was congestion at the ports. “After the outbreak of the pandemic, shipping lines reduce their vessels to save their cost. But, when online market is booming under lockdown and more people are joining the e-commerce army, the vessels are caught short," he explained.

"If we are allowed to transport by road, we can enter the Chinese market within 3 - 4 days," Shoaib opined.

The export of processed kinnow products has not become a popular choice, but it is starting to gain a foothold in Pak-China trade. In an interview with the manager of Yunhong, a condensed kinnow juice importer based in China's eastern province of Jiangsu told CEN that the company expects more kinnow juice from Pakistan next year.

"It is easier to transport, after all, and the market is expanding," the manager said.

Among the three million tons of kinnow production in Pakistan, only 0.45 million are used for export, which accounts for a meagre 15%. Greening disease, climate change, unskilled labor are causing unnecessary losses to kinnow output and constraining quality upgrading.