Chrysanthemum festival kicks off today

NOWSHERA: All set for the family gala and the annual chrysanthemum festival being kicking off at the historic Jinnah Park today.
The Nowshera Cantonment Board and Station Headquarters, Nowshera, are jointly organising the chrysanthemum show and the family gala to provide an opportunity of enjoyment and entertainment to the people, including men, women and children.
Station Commander Brigadier Amir Rashid said that besides other activities, declamation contests, tableaus, speeches on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s life and struggle for Pakistan and music shows on Christmas Day would also be part of the annual floral exhibition.
PESHAWAR: In pursuance of a judgment of Peshawar High Court , Peshawar the KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority ...
LAKKI MARWAT: Independent candidate for Tehsil Mayor Lakki Marwat, former MPA Zafar Ullah Khan has asked the election...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function arranged in the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University urged the women to get...
MARDAN: Eight proclaimed offenders, their two accomplices, and 49 other suspects were arrested during search and...
ABBOTTABAD: The police on Thursday registered a case against a number of people, including property sellers, for...
SWABI: Candidates belonging to four opposition parties here on Thursday challenged the local government election...
Comments