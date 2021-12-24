Chrysanthemum festival kicks off today

NOWSHERA: All set for the family gala and the annual chrysanthemum festival being kicking off at the historic Jinnah Park today.

The Nowshera Cantonment Board and Station Headquarters, Nowshera, are jointly organising the chrysanthemum show and the family gala to provide an opportunity of enjoyment and entertainment to the people, including men, women and children.

Station Commander Brigadier Amir Rashid said that besides other activities, declamation contests, tableaus, speeches on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s life and struggle for Pakistan and music shows on Christmas Day would also be part of the annual floral exhibition.