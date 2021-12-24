Tehsil mayor candidate asks for re-polling on women polling stations

LAKKI MARWAT: Independent candidate for Tehsil Mayor Lakki Marwat, former MPA Zafar Ullah Khan has asked the election commission to conduct re-polling on women polling stations where ladies were barred from casting votes and the polling ratio is very low in Tehsil Lakki Marwat.

In written application to District Returning Officer, he has pointed out that restraining women from casting votes is clear violation of constitution as it is the basic right of every female. “In Tehsil Lakki Marwat, a large number of young girls are highly educated and they are aware to use the fundamental right to cast vote but due to outdated custom, an agreement of local elders and powerful persons they were barred from voting. The country election laws require that at least 10 percent of voters to be women in each constituency for an election to be valid,” he said.

The Constitution of Pakistan and election laws encourage the women to participate in political process along with the right of freedom of speech and expression. “There are precedents that in the past the elections were declared null and void, where the turnout of women vote was lower than 10 percent and re-polling was conducted,” he said.

In presently conducted election of local bodies, the women folk were deprived from casting votes and turnout of women polling station was less than 10 percent. For example in GGPS No 2 Pahar Khel number of registered votes is 755 and only 2 votes were casted, in MGS Pahar Khel Thal number of registered votes is 1468 and only 1 vote was casted, in GHSS No 3 Landiwa 1320 votes are registered but only 118 votes have been polled, in GPS No 1 Pahar Khel Thal number of registered votes is 658 and casting vote is only 1.

Zafar Ullah Khan has requested the authorities that the election at polling stations where the women were restrained from casting votes or turnout was less than 10% may kindly be declared null and void and re-polling be ordered at these polling stations.