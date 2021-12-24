Industries inaugurated at Jalozai economic zone

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Investment (SACM) Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, along with Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education and CEO KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak visited Jalozai Economic Zone for the inauguration of various industries.

The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KPEZDMC is making the Jalozai economic zone a fast-emerging zone towards industrial development.

“We also take pride in accommodating and providing patronage to the traditional old skill of sporting and hunting arms manufacturing, particularly from Darra Adamkhel - the specific cluster has been accommodated in Jalozai,” Abdul Karim Khan said on the occasion.

During the visit, the SACM inaugurated the Haroon Khan Arms Company, Gul Shareef and Sons Arms Company, Target Arms, Riaz Hussain Arms Company, Ali Shifa Medical Equipment and Golden Packages. The industries will mobilise rS1600 million Investment and generate 500 employment opportunities. He also performed the energisation of a 200KVA transformer.