Prisoner dies in hospital

LAHORE:Another inmate of Kot Lakhpat jail died in hospital here on Thursday. Muhammad Saeed, 52, was detained in the jail in a murder case registered against him in Shahdara Town. The victim’s condition reportedly deteriorated on the day of the incident after which he was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead. His body was moved to morgue to ascertain cause of his death.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Nawab Town. Victim Adan Akram was on his way when some unidentified suspects opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 977 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,001 were injured. Out of this, 592 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 409 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.