Religious parties call for recognising Afghan govt

LAHORE:Leaders of religious parties and scholars, while lauding OIC foreign minister's meeting to address food shortage in Afghanistan, have demanded Pakistan recognise Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan without waiting for United Nations’ nod.

Addressing a meeting chaired by JUP vice-president Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur on Thursday, the leaders demanded the US, United Nations and other financial institutions defreeze all funds of Afghanistan to let Afghan people overcome their difficulties. The meeting called on other Islamic organisations, including the OIC, and Islamic countries to take steps to address the plight of Afghan people.

The meeting decided to observe Afghanistan Day on Friday (today) and demanded prayer leaders and scholars reiterate demand in their sermons for recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan by United Nations. A liaison committee headed by Qari Zawar Bahadur was set up in the meeting which would liaise with Islamic countries and organisations to inform them of the plight of the Afghan people and send letters to other countries, including the United States.

The meeting condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian government on people of Occupied Kashmir and oppression of the Palestinian people by Israel. They demanded reversal of increase in electricity and gas prices.

The meeting adopted unanimous resolutions saying, “PTI rulers caused a terrible chaos in the country and among their own ranks due to west-dictated policies. The ruling clique has failed miserably in giving political and economic stability to the country. PTI’s defeat in the LG elections in its own backyard is the proof of its wrong policies and bad governance. The rise in prices of petrol, power, gas and food pushed the common man below life line. The rulers mounted huge foreign loans and inflation on the poor which has been unprecedented in the past. The ruling elite are plundering the national treasury and spending it on their luxuries.”

Noted among those addressed the meeting included JI leader Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha, JUI-S secretary general Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Islami Jamhoori Ittehad president Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, JUI-S deputy secretary general Maulana Amjad Khan, JI secretary general Ameer-ul-Azeem, Islami Shariat Council chief Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik, Majlis Ahrar secretary general Maulana Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti (MPA), Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Dr Shams-ur-Rehman Shams, Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani, Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, Rashid Ahmad Rizvi, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Hazarawi, Qari Jamil-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Maulana Saleem Awan, Maulana Yasir Rizwan and others.