Over 8.6m AstraZeneca doses received

LAHORE: AstraZeneca has delivered over 8.6million doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]) to Pakistan during 2021 to help boost the vaccination programme. These doses were supplied to Pakistan via the COVAX global initiative and through donations from various countries, with more expected in the coming months. Sameh El Fangary, country president for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca said: “As we continue to make strides in curbing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring the continued and accelerated supply of our vaccine. We are honoured to have been able to support the government of Pakistan in its national vaccination campaign efforts as the country continues to register low cases.
