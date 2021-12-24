MoU signed

LAHORE:University of Education, Lahore and Women Development Department, Punjab have signed an MoU for the establishment of Women Development Centre at the university’s Township campus. According to the MoU, Women Development Department, Punjab would provide financial grant, furniture, equipment and essential machinery for the establishment of Women Development Centre. The department will also prepare a plan for improvement of the Centre and develop mechanism for future collaboration. On the other hand, the university will provide a suitable place for establishment of the Centre. Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab, Ambreen Raza and University of Education, Lahore VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha signed the MoU on the behalf of their respective institutions.