Directive to improve livestock services

LAHORE:Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the performance of the divisional offices of the livestock department would be reviewed every month to improve the quality of livestock services at the grassroots and to provide better facilities to the farmers at their doorsteps.Presiding over a meeting at his office here Thursday, he directed that no effort should be spared in providing the best services to the cattle breeders. Similarly, timely completion of departmental schemes should be ensured, he noted. Secretary directed the officers to project and highlight all the departmental services, including animal feed and other items so that the farmers and the cattle breeders could benefit from them. He directed to improve the monitoring of service delivery and virtual governance system.