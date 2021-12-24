RED campaign boosts COVID-19 inoculation ratio

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s special vaccination campaign “Reach Every Door” (RED) has boosted COVID-19 inoculation from 48 percent to 59 percent by the end of vaccination drive. According to Incident Management System (IMS), the rate of vaccination was 48 percent on October 23, which jumped to 59 percent during RED campaign from October 25 to November 12.

This was informed during a seminar on “Role of religious, political and community leaders and civil society in RED campaign to achieve COVID-19 vaccination targets” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) – Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab at a local hotel the other day.

The RED vaccination campaign, having two components, including 6461 Fixed Kit Stations and 8,000 Outreach Stations, reached close to achieving target of 70 percent inoculation under the leadership of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar Baloch and Special Secretary P&SHD Saleha Saeed. The “Mobile Vaccination Service” and Drive-through Service” were also launched to facilitate elderly citizens for vaccination.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s message was read out in which she lauded the efforts of frontline workers, who enabled govt to achieve its vaccination targets during the pandemic. DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, who was guest of honour, said that being govt officials, it was our responsibility to provide preventive and curative health services to the people without any discrimination.

P&SHD Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, who was the chief guest, said that as per NCOC target to immunise 81 million people in Punjab, the provincial govt had achieved 45 percent the target so far.

The University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq urged people to get their children aged between 12 and 18 years vaccinated, as severity of disease in certain cases becomes fatal. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS had established BSL-3 Lab and conducted 600,000 tests during the peak of the pandemic.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that KEMU had initiated a landmark project of telemedicine as specialist doctors were providing counseling and prescriptions to the citizens regarding all diseases. Director Corona Care Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute/Member Technical Working Group, Corona Experts Advisory Group (TWG-CEAG), Punjab and Consultant Pulmonologist Prof Dr Javed Hayat appealed to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Besides, University of Education (UoE) VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Post Graduate Medical Institute/LGH (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar, Provincial Head of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Jamshed Ahmad, Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) expert Dr Naeem, Dr Huda Sarwar from Institute of Public Health (IPH) Director Institute of Microbiology, UVAS, Prof Dr Tahir Yaqoob, Chairman Political Affairs Jamat Ahl-e-Hadith Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, analyst/columnist Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, Lahore Cathedral Priest Shahid Meraj, former President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Guru Nanak Jee Welfare Society Pakistan, Sardar Bishan Singh, Member Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) and head of Minhaj-ul-Hasnain Institute, Maulana M Hussain Akbar, Director Health Education Usman Ghani, renowned film star Nisho Begum, cartoonist Javed Iqbal and others also spoke on the occasion.

MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi hosted the seminar while Laviza Khan from Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) conducted the proceedings.