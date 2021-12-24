End agent mafia at driving licence centres: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that elimination of agent mafia from driving licence issuing centres in all districts should be expedited.

He was presiding over a meeting on improving traffic management at the Central Police Office here. He ordered for making process of driving licence more convenient with the help of modern technology.

He assigned special targets to newly-appointed DIG Traffic Punjab for prevention of traffic accidents. He said that strict action should be taken against the public and private transport especially buses and wagons for over-speeding. The ongoing campaign against vehicles endangering lives of citizens by over-loading, especially tractor-trolleys of sugarcane straw, should be intensified.

The IGP Punjab said that special traffic plan should be formulated in major cities on Christmas and New Year so that Christian citizens could celebrate their event without any hassle. He directed CTO Lahore to launch a special campaign by coordinating with relevant agencies of district administration to maintain traffic flow in the city. He said that encroachments on roads, illegal parking outside wedding halls, shopping malls and educational institutions should not be allowed. The IGP said that Punjab Highways Patrol and Traffic Police should play an active role in maintaining the flow of traffic and preventing accidents by urging citizens to abide by the traffic rules. He said that additional wardens should be deployed for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.