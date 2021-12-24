Dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was likely to enter western/upper areas in next two to three days and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Bagrote, Skardu, Malam Jabba and Sialkot while snowfall was recorded at Bagrote and Malam Jabba.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Gupis where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 6.3°C and maximum was 20°C.