Joan Didion dies at 87

New York: Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday, The New York Times reported. She was 87.

Didion, known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson’s disease, the newspaper said. Didion’s early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.