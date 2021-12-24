Dubai police arrest ‘lemon’ drug smugglers

Dubai: Dubai police said on Thursday they have arrested four men "of Arab nationality" for trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of captagon pills hidden in plastic lemons into the UAE.

Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon, although probably also in Iraq and Syria, and much of which is bound for Saudi Arabia. The drugs, which the official WAM news agency said had a street value of $15.8 million, were seized after a tipoff, police Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri said. A total of 1,160,500 pills were seized.

Mansouri said the illegal pills were "hidden in fake lemons in a shipment of lemons inside an incoming refrigerated container". Four suspects living in the UAE -- "all nationals of the same Arab country" -- were arrested.