Russian security proposals Putin sees ‘positive’ US reaction

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Washington’s willingness to discuss Russia’s security proposals aimed at curbing Nato’s eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and Nato are encroaching dangerously close to Russia’s borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and barring the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet countries.

Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals, but disagrees with part of them and insists European allies must be part of the talks.

"The ball is in their court. They need to provide us with some answer," Putin said at his annual end-of-year press conference. But he added: "Overall we see a positive reaction." Putin said Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva, adding that representatives from both sides have been appointed.

The growing tensions peaked this week when Putin vowed that Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory" military steps in response to what he called the West’s "aggressive stance". He also announced a new arsenal of hypersonic missiles that he has previously described as "invincible" were nearing combat readiness.

Tensions have been slowly building since mid-November when Washington sounded the alarm over a massive Russian troop build-up around Ukraine and accused Putin of planning an invasion.

The West has long accused the Kremlin of providing direct military support to pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, who seized two regions shortly after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.