Poland refers EU rule of law row to court

Warsaw: Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro on Thursday asked a Polish court to rule on whether a mechanism linking EU funds to rule of law is compatible with the country’s constitution. The move marks the latest development in a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland’s perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms.

"The European conditionality mechanism is intrinsically very dangerous. It allows the European Commission, for arbitrary political unchecked reasons, to use blackmail and even extreme economic violence," Ziobro told reporters.