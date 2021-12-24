Death toll from Madagascar boat disaster rises to 85

Antananarivo: A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said on Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier. A total of 138 people had been aboard the 12-metre-long (39-feet) wooden vessel, which sank off the island’s northeastern coast on Monday, they said.

Fifty people have been rescued, most of whom had been on the bridge of the vessel when it foundered, while three others remain missing, they said. "The toll stands at 85 dead, with 21 bodies recovered" on Wednesday, police general Zafisambatra Ravoavy said.