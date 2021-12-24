Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron; UK data indicate lower hospitalisation rate; Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

Frankfurtl: German national carrier Lufthansa will cut its winter flight plan by "around 10 percent" as the spread of the Omicron variant fuels uncertainty about travel, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

"From the middle of January to February, we see a sharp drop off in bookings", leading the airline to cancel "33,000 flights or about 10 percent" of its flights this winter, Spohr said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

"Above all we are missing passengers in our home markets of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, because these countries have been hit hardest by the pandemic wave," Spohr said.

Europe’s largest airline was currently running "about 60 percent" of flights compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019, carrying "roughly half" the number of passengers, the CEO said.

The number of cancellations would have been higher were the company not running 18,000 "extra, unnecessary flights just to secure our landing and takeoff rights," Spohr said. The airline industry has been battered since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with countless flights grounded in 2020 as countries closed their borders.

The European airports association ACI Europe estimated on Thursday that the number of passengers travelling through its members had dropped 20 percent since November 24, when the Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation.

Germany has placed stricter limits on travellers coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa, among others, where the new variant has caused a surge in cases. The sudden headwind for the industry also caused Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair to cut its planned January schedule by 33 percent this week.

On Thursday, a Lufthansa spokesman told AFP the airline had already cancelled several transatlantic flights around Christmas, after the number of pilots calling in sick was greater than normal for this time of year.

Asked whether the absences were linked to the Omicron variant, the spokesman said he "could not speculate" as he did not have any information about the causes of illness. In total, the airline has been forced to axe six flights between December 23 and 26, including services to Chicago, Boston and Washington. The lack of personnel came despite Lufthansa’s "big planned reserves" of crew, the spokesman said.

Swedish national carrier SAS on Thursday also cancelled nine flights due to the coronavirus, after scrapping some 30 flights worldwide the day before. Lufthansa posted its first operating profit since the beginning of the pandemic in the third quarter of this year, after a difficult 18 months.

The carrier booked an underlying, or operating loss of 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in 2020 and turned to the state for support. In November, Lufthansa announced it had finished paying back the nine-billion-euro bailout it received from the government earlier than planned.

Meanwhile, the Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed on Thursday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who’s who of Tinseltown.

"We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."

Last year’s Governors Awards were cancelled due to the pandemic, although the main Oscars ceremony went ahead in person in April. The Academy statement said "rescheduled plans will come at a later date" for this season’s Governors Awards, while the Oscars themselves are still currently set to take place on March 27.

The start to Hollywood’s annual film award season had seen a return to in-person premieres, galas and receptions in recent months. But several events have been scrapped or delayed in just the past few days, including a red-carpet event for new Star Wars series "The Book of Boba Fett," the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala, the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and a premiere for Peter Dinklage musical "Cyrano."

California currently boasts the lowest positivity rate of any US state at 3.3 percent, and continues "to lead the nation in terms of administered doses of vaccine," Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

But California has still "seen a significant increase in the number of identified cases of Covid" in the past week, he warned. Data suggests Omicron has become the main variant for new cases in the state.

While A-list film events are disappearing, movie theaters are enjoying a rare spell of positive news, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" obliterating box office records. The superhero film took in $260 million at domestic theaters on its first weekend. No other film opening during the pandemic had previously reached $100 million.

In a related development, two studies from Britain published on Thursday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalisation compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain’s heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases.

"We’re saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalisations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.

The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.

It found that "Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation when compared to Delta," while also showing that a booster vaccine offered substantial additional protection against symptomatic infection.