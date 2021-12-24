Sindh to partner with charities to enrol out-of-school children: Ghani

The Sindh government wants to partner with bona fide non-governmental organisations striving hard to enrol out-of-school children in the province.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Thursday while speaking as the chief guest to the participants of a fun gala organised at a holiday resort for 1,200 orphan students enrolled in the charitable schools of the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

He said on the occasion that the charities like the GCT had been doing an excellent job by furthering the cause of the government to provide high-quality and proper education to every child regardless of his or her social status.

He appreciated the GCT’s partnership with the Sindh Education Foundation to run schools for the underprivileged communities in the province, stating that this alliance should be further expanded.

Ghani said the enrolment of the out-of-school children in Sindh was indeed a gigantic task and the provincial government did need the support of sincere non-governmental organisations to achieve this goal.

The provincial labour department had the intention to launch partnerships with non-profit organisations like the GCT to educate children of the labourers in the province, he maintained. The information minister appreciated the special programme of the GCT to ensure welfare, quality education and entertainment of the orphan students enrolled in its charitable schools throughout Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, GCT CEO Zahid Saeed thanked the donors, supporters and sponsors of the trust which had enabled the organisation to run a special programme for the orphan students enrolled in its charitable school network.

He said the fun gala was a regular annual feature for the orphan students and such programmes would also be held shortly by the GCT in Hyderabad and Larkana.

The GCT had been running a network of 150 charitable schools in underprivileged areas of Sindh having enrolment of 29,000 students belonging to destitute families, Saeed stated. He was of the view that the GCT had been making progress to achieve its vision 2025, which aimed at increasing the number of its schools in Sindh to 250 with an enrolment of a total

of 100,000 students from underprivileged families.