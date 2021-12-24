Israni for quick implementation of plan to raise separate police force

Sindh Minister for Minorities’ Affairs Giyanchand Israni has expressed the desire that the provincial government’s earlier plan to establish a separate policing force for guarding the worship places of the religious minorities in Sindh should be expeditiously implemented.

Speaking at a meeting Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at the latter’s office on Thursday, he said the government had earlier conceived plans for raising a separate police security force and installing closed-circuit television cameras for securing the worship places of the minorities in the province.

Israni mentioned that these projects had been going through different phases of development, and the relevant government’s departments should be asked to expedite work on them.

He said unpleasant incidents did take place at worship places of minorities, and these important projects should be completed to prevent such instances.

The minister suggested that the commissioners posted to the divisions and district administrations should also be asked to take appropriate measures for securing the worship places of the minorities.

He also apprised the chief secretary about the state of development projects, government-run schools, and hospitals due to a shortage of staff in his constituency in the Thana Bola Khan area.

The chief secretary said the divisional commissioners and district administrations would be asked to prepare a more comprehensive plan for the securing the worship places of the religious minorities in Sindh. He also assured the minister that the projects to raise a separate security force and to install CCTV cameras at these worship places would be expedited.

He mentioned the police, Rangers and other security agencies had sprung into action and arrested a person accused of attacking the Narayanpura Temple in Karachi recently. He said the suspect would be handed down a stern punishment.

A day earlier, the chief secretary, while meeting the chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights, Rabia Javeri Agha, had assured her that the government would compensate the damage to the Narayanpura Hindu Temple, while security of the worship would also be beefed up.