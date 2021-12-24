‘Cop’s murderer’ alleges police intended to kill him in fake encounter

In a video released by an alleged murderer of a police constable who recently fled from the police custody, the suspect has claimed that the police team had released him with the intention of killing him an in extrajudicial manner but escaped.

Faisal, alias Lecture, was arrested by the District Korangi police over his alleged involvement in the killing of Police Constable Hamza in the Landhi area a few days ago. However, hours after his arrest, he managed to escape from the police custody on Saturday night. A police official, Kamran, was arrested over his escape.

The police had claimed that they were taking him somewhere to arrest his companion but he managed to escape from the police custody. However, the mobile phone video filmed and released by the suspect exposed the police party’s possible intentions to kill him in a fake encounter.

“They (cops) wanted to kill me in a fake encounter,” Faisal claimed in his video statement. “Look at me. This is me. I am somewhere in a jungle and trying to get lift but no one is listening and stopping their vehicle.”

He went on to claim that the police party was taking him to Tando Adam to make the arrest of a man, Mitto. He added that the police had falsely implicated him in a murder case at the behest of a girl.

“This is all happened because of a girl, namely Ayesha, whom I do love. They, after involving me in a fake murder case, were going to kill me in a fake encounter at the behest of that girl. I was handcuffed and I am thankful to a labourer who helped me remove the handcuffs.”

The suspect also abused the media in that video.

In the meantime, District Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan said the police official who seemed to be involved in helping Faisal flee had been arrested. “The arrested police official had asked me that we cannot wait because the key suspect ‘Mitto’ was calling him somewhere to meet him and we have to leave urgently,” SSP Khan quoted the words of the arrested official who took Faisal with him for a raid.

“He [the arrested cop] had enough strength with him at the time when Faisal was being taken for a raid but did not have senior officials in his team,” the Korangi SSP explained.

When asked about the allegations levelled by Faisal in his video statement against the police regarding a plan to kill him in a fake encounter and girl’s involvement in the case, the officer said that an inquiry was being conducted and nothing could be said exactly until the investigations were completed.

The two suspects who escaped from the police custody on Saturday hours after they had been separately arrested in connection with the killing of a police constable are still on the run as the law enforcers have so far failed to trace their whereabouts.

The other suspect, Sheraz Ali, alias CG, had fled from the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The two suspects had been separately arrested by the CTD and District Korangi police for their alleged involvement in the killing of Constable Hamza Khan in Landhi as well as shooting and injuring former Landhi SHO Saadat Butt.

Ali was arrested on Saturday during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Surjani Town. During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed various robberies, saying that he had been arrested several times in the past.

He reportedly told the CTD that police constable Hamza Khan was shot when he tried to intercept him and his accomplices, Muzammil, Faisal and Shahmir.

The cop was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a critical state where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The suspect also admitted to his involvement in injuring Landhi SHO Saadat Butt in 2019. CTD Sub-Inspector Sattar and Head Constable Mehboob were arrested for their negligence after Ali escaped from their custody while a police official Rana Kamran was suspended and arrested following Faisal’s escape.