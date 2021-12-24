Sindh govt told to raise level of 100 high schools in a month

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the provincial government to ensure that 100 high schools in the province are raised to higher secondary level within a month.

The direction came on a lawsuit filed by the Mashal Welfare Foundation with regard to education reforms, and allocations of funds to libraries and informal schools.

A single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar inquired the school education secretary about raising the level of secondary schools in the province. He said the planning & development department has raised various objections. The P&D secretary said a summary floated by the education department has provided details of the criteria and location of the schools and colleges, but certain recommendations contained therein are in conflict with their policy.

The court said that it is clear and obvious by now that there will be a BS programme of four years from classes 13 to 16, as has been declared and notified by the Higher Education Commission, while higher secondary education means education up to class 12.

The bench said that raising the level of 100 high schools to higher secondary school per matter of record is the recommendation of the school education department itself.

The court said that such raising of level is believed to ensure education at least up to class 12 on the doorstep, which, however, does not provide any relaxation to the government as regards ensuring further education to those passing out of such higher secondary schools.

The bench said that it is clear that the school education department will not require a no-objection certificate from the college education department, but will proceed further while fixing priorities in raising the level of high schools to higher secondary school.

The court directed the education department to resubmit the summary to the P&D department, following which the P&D department will forward it to the finance department after completing all the formalities within 10 days. The bench said the finance secretary will ensure the approval of raising the level of the schools with the statement of new expenditures within the next 15 days.

The college education secretary said he has no objection and concern with regard to the summary, and they are in fact starting four-year and six-year degree programmes while ending associate programmes at all of Sindh’s colleges, so later on there will be no issue of the overlapping of education or conflict between schools and colleges. The bench directed the school education secretary to notify the Sindh Education Policy Oversight Council, and submit the notification in court. The bench was informed that the summary is pending with the chief minister, and it is expected to be approved soon.

Encroachment

The court also directed the Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the encroachment of a comprehensive school’s 14 acres of land, and submit a report on the land’s transfer to another person by any authority, and if so, its revenue record must be placed on record.

Fee waiver

The universities & boards additional secretary told the bench that the Sindh government has already released Rs500 million in favour of the boards with regard to waiving off enrolment, registration and examination fees. The court said the boards are not competent to receive the same from the public sector, and any notification, if issued by them in this respect, will be declared null and void. The bench directed the universities & boards secretary to pursue the same to ensure its compliance in letter and spirit.

Occupied building

The bench directed the chief secretary and the Hyderabad DC to pursue the issue of one of the buildings of the Noor Muhammad High School, which is meant for education but is occupied by the Rangers, and to ensure compliance with the directives already issued, whereby three months’ time has been given.

In a previous hearing the court had directed the CS, the home department, Rangers chief and the Hyderabad commissioner to ensure that the paramilitary force clears out of the Makhdoom Bilawal Hostel of historical value, and the possession of the premises is given to the high school’s management. The bench was informed that a team of the heritage department has to visit the high school, the Muslim College and the hostel to examine these three buildings’ architectural value, following which a report will be submitted within 15 days, and if the buildings fall in the heritage category, they will be notified accordingly.

Lectures

The court told the schools secretary and the directors of the regions concerned to ensure that all teachers, subject specialists, headmasters and professors appointed on administrative posts deliver lectures at different institutions in their respective areas at least twice a week.

Appointments

Regarding the appointment of senior teachers, the schools secretary told the bench they will pursue the public service commission with regard to the appointment of all teaching posts of grade 17 and above, including subject specialists.