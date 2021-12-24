SHO-MLO nexus an obstacle to giving people justice: Haleem

Expressing anger over the killing of a minor girl in a firing incident, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded immediate action against the culprits behind the tragic incident.

Four-year-old Harmain was hit by a bullet in the Shah Latif Town area of District Malir on Wednesday night, and her dead body was in the mortuary for over 12 hours due to the non-availability of a female medico-legal officer (MLO) at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for conducting a post-mortem examination.

Sheikh visited the JPMC, met with the members of the victim’s family, and expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered his sympathies to the bereaved family. He also assured them of all possible assistance for providing them with justice.

He told the media that medico-legal facilities are not available in District Malir, and the people living in the outskirts have to come to the JPMC for the fulfilment of such formalities. He said it is regrettable that the body of the deceased child was in the mortuary for more than 12 hours while the bereaved family members kept waiting for the doctor. “The same situation was observed in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, and in several other cases of killing and rape.”

Sheikh, who is also the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central vice-president, said the SHO-MLO nexus is an obstacle in the dispensation of justice to the people in Sindh.

He said that when someone is assaulted or killed by an influential culprit, the police neither issue a letter nor register the case, while the post-mortem and other medical examinations are also delayed or denied. “Fake medical reports are issued against bribes, with laboratories even turning alcohol into honey.”

He also said that after terrorism and transgressions by the police, felonies by doctors have also started in Karachi. He demanded that the chief minister and the chief secretary stop their indifference to the alarming situation and the serious issues being faced by the people, and take remedial measures at the earliest.

He also demanded that the Sindh government appoint female MLOs at hospitals in numbers proportionate to the population of the city so that the medico-legal formalities can be fulfilled in the shortest possible time, and the people do not have to suffer inordinate delays.

Sheikh said the law and order situation in Sindh is out of control, with the outlaws at large and the law-abiding citizens left at the mercy of criminals and influential persons. “Robbers’ regime prevails in Karachi, and street crimes and target killings are a common scene in the city.”

He said robbers broke into a house in his constituency, and when they found nothing worth stealing, they molested a girl, but the victim’s family did not register a case. “They lack confidence in the police and the justice system. A retired army officer who caught a robber on the spot was later martyred by the criminals.”