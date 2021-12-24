Minor girl killed in crossfire between robbers, security guard in Shah Latif Town

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old blue-eyed girl, Harmain, daughter of Mumtaz, lost her life in the late hours of Wednesday during an exchange of fire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a supermarket in the Shah Latif Town area of the city.

This is not the first such incident to have occurred in the city. In a high-profile incident on August 13, 2018, a 10-year-old girl, Amal, was shot dead during a police encounter with robbers in the Defence area. Recently, the father of two children was killed during an exchange of fire between fleeing robbers and police in the Mehran Town area of Korangi.

On Wednesday night, the tragic incident took place near the Shah Mart located in the Manzil Pump area within the limits of the Shah Latif police station where a minor girl sustained bullet injuries during crossfire between fleeing robbers and the mart’s security guard. She was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said at least six armed men on two motorcycles entered the mart on Wednesday night to rob the customers and employees inside at gunpoint. As they attempted to flee the scene after the crime, a security guard opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire.

The girl was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother when she was hit by a bullet in her head during the crossfire. Shahbaz, the elder brother of the unfortunate girl, said that when his sister was shot, he kept calling for help but no one came.

“I was riding a motorcycle when I heard gunfire,” he told the media outside the hospital. “I believed Harmain was scared due to the firing. However, when I saw her, she was bathed in blood.”

Shahbaz said that he had been robbed twice in the area before this incident. He lamented that once they went to the hospital, the family had to wait overnight for a female medico-legal officer (MLO) for an autopsy.

“The hospital officials told us to come at 11am due to the unavailability of a female MLO [medico-legal officer],” he added. “This happened to us but it should not happen with anyone.”

Police said the robbers stole cash from the mart within two minutes and when they attempted to flee, the mart’s security guard opened fire on them, which injured one of the suspects, identified as Pyar Ali, who was arrested. The other five robbers fled the scene.

Police also claimed to have seized a weapon from the arrested suspect. They also recovered Rs48,000 stolen from the mart from his possession. In his initial statement, the suspect revealed that he belonged to a six-member gang that carried out robberies.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the robbery also went viral on social media, which showed robbers escaping the store. The family members of Harmain have demanded action against the suspects. Police have also launched investigations into the incident and it is being determined if the bullet that had hit the girl was fired by the security guard or robbers.

The family and police investigators had to wait for a female MLO for 10 hours, during which the body was kept in a morgue.

“Ask the seniors. My duty time is 9am and I have reached at 10am,” replied the female MLO when questioned about the family’s allegations about the delay in an autopsy. The girl’s father was abroad when the incident took place. Sikandar Khan, the maternal uncle of Harmain, claimed that personnel of the paramilitary force were present at the scene but they did not help them transport the girl to hospital. He said the victim might have survived if she had timely reached the hospital. “The paramilitary force was present there at the time when my niece receive a bullet. My nephew went to them and informed that about the incident but they did not help him.”

Police have registered a case of robbery and injuring a girl but they are now going to lodge another case. “The FIR we registered last night [Wednesday night] was about a robbery at a mart and the incident of a girl being injured was also mentioned in that FIR,” said SHO Mumtaz Marwat talking to The News. “But we are going to register another FIR of the murder. It has got late as the post-mortem of the girl was conducted too late.”

The SHO explained that police investigators had collected from the scene several empty shells of weapons of different calibers, including a 30bore pistol, 9mm pistol, rifle and sophisticated weapons, and all of them had been sent to a laboratory for ballistics cross-matching. “The security guard had a repeater and apparently, a pistol’s bullet hit and killed the victim. The bullet hit her head and crossed it.”

Quoting the mart’s manager, SHO Marwat said six armed muggers entered the mart at around 8pm and held all the employees hostage at gunpoint. He added that two of the culprits held the security guard hostage while entering the mini-mart and two others went to the cash counter and left the mart after stealing some Rs78,000.

The victim lived in the Green Park City located one kilometre from the scene. She was on her way to her house with her elder brother when the tragic incident occurred. Her funeral prayers were offered after Zuhr prayers on Thursday near her residence.