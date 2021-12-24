Attempt to kidnap girl student foiled by fellow students

SUKKUR: Students of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, foiled a kidnapping bid of their fellow girl student by some armed people from the university bus.

The university bus was coming to the campus from Mehrabpur. When it reached near Ranipur, armed persons intercepted it and attempted to kidnap a girl student Khushbo Bhatti, a third year student of Bio Chemistry. However, her fellow students offered resistance and foiled the kidnapping bid. While leaving the scene, the kidnappers used abusive language and threatened of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, students Mehtab, Kaleemullah, Aamir and two others were injured. Later, the students protested at Ranipur National Highway Khairpur against the incident and staged a sit-in. Khushboo, the student who was rescued from a kidnapping bid, said that a final year student of Commerce department, Safdar Wasan, had been harassing her for four days. She had already lodged a complaint to the varsity administration. She has demanded the arrest of the accused and strict action against him. The protesting students said that the university administration had not taken action on the complaint of the student that led to such a mishap.

Meanwhile, Ranipur Police on the compliant of a girl registered a case against Safdar Wasan and 15 other unidentified accused. After the registration of the case, students ended their sit in. Dr. Taj Lashari, a spokesperson of the university, said that the vice chancellor of the university had taken notice of the incident and constituted a disciplinary committee to probe the incident. He said the incident took place outside the university, whereas the university premises were safe and secure for the students. He assured of strict action against the student such as rustication if found guilty.