Govt striving for promotion of arts, culture: SAPM Culture

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for the Culture and Arts, Shahzad Nawaz has said that the present government is working hard for the promotion of arts and culture in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Jang Group to distribute the trophies of coveted Cannes Lions Awards at a local hotel in Karachi on Tuesday, SAPM said the award will be an important milestone for the creative industry in the country.

He added that Pakistan had a unique cultural identity, and the creative industry to showcase its culture.Ogilvy Pakistan won five awards for the Telenor Pakistan at this year’s “Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.”

This was the first time that any advertising agency had won the most prestigious Grand Prixes award for the country. Apart from the two Grand Prixes, Ogilvy Pakistan also bagged Gold in the Sustainable Development Goals (reduced inequalities) category and two Silver Lions in Mobile (mobile led creativity) and the Direct (cultural insights) categories.

The laurels were achieved for “Naming the invisible by Digital Birth Registration” campaign for Telenor Pakistan, which utilized the mobile technology to provide digital birth registration to 1.3 million ‘invisible’ children in the country.

The Cannes Lion’s Festival of Creativity is based upon the ideal that creativity has become a driving force for businesses, for change and for good in the world. The brands and agencies from the world over compete and dream to be a part of most prestigious advertising and creativity awards, where a limited number of lions hand over to the most impactful and game-changing ideas.

On the occasion, Managing Director, Jang Group, Sarmad Ali asserted that Jang Media Group was proud to be the official representative of Cannes Lions in Pakistan. Umair Mohsin, CMO Telenor Pakistan maintained that it was the job of the brands to improve the lives of the consumers and Telenor Pakistan was doing the job well.

Asim Naqvi, the head of Ogilvy Advertising, said that the award would go a long way in promoting the marketing industry.The reception was attended by Umair Mohsin CMO Telenor Pakistan, Asim Naqvi, Chief Executive Ogilvy Pakistan, Yasir Yasin, Director Marketing Telenor Pakistan, Sarmad Ali, M D Jang Media Group, Qamar Abbas, Exe. Director PAS, Afsheen Rizavi, G.M. PAS, Naved Qureshi, Sr. Ex. Director Ogilvy Pakistan, Dr. Tanvir Tahir Ex. Director APNS and others.