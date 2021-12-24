Expats role in economic uplift can’t be ignored: Sarwar

LAHORE: On the occasion of "Open Day for Overseas Pakistanis" at Governor’s House more than 1,500 overseas Pakistanis from all over the world Thursday met Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Talking to the delegations, the governor said, “The doors of the Governor’s House are open for overseas Pakistanis 24 hours and overseas Pakistanis are our priority and they will not be left alone.”

Overseas Pakistanis from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, Portugal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries met the governor. They apprised the governor of their problems.

Sarwar said the role of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s economic development cannot be forgotten. “I have been fighting for the rights of overseas Pakistanis and solution to their problems from UK. Overseas Pakistanis are our priority. Steps are being taken to solve their problems. I myself have lived in the UK as an overseas Pakistani. I am aware of the problems and difficulties of my overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters and I assure them that as long as their problems are not resolved, I will not leave them alone. I will continue to raise my voice on every forum for their issues and practical steps will also be taken to solve their problems,” the governor said.

He said the PTI government has fulfilled its promise to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will solve their problems and provide them maximum relief.