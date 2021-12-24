Improving highways govt’s top priority, says AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the government is giving top priority to improve highways throughout the Azad Kashmir.

He said the condition of roads will be improved to promote tourism in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to hand over new machinery procured by the Communication and Works Department.

The AJK PM distributed keys among loaders hailing from different districts of the Azad Kashmir. Minister for Communications and Works Azhar Sadiq and Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani were also present.